This morning, Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey announced he’s laying off 336 employees, but would do so “with the utmost respect for each and every person.” Also this morning, Twitter engineer Bart Teeuwisse woke up, checked his phone, and learned that he’d been laid off through iOS notifications.

Here’s how HR works in 2015:

I've been impacted by $TWTR's layoffs. This is how I found out this morning. pic.twitter.com/MbjFwYLcU2 — Bart Teeuwisse (@bartt) October 13, 2015

“You’ve been removed from Twitter, Inc.” The digital equivalent of showing up at your door and the locks have been changed doesn’t seem like “the utmost respect,” but at least they didn’t remotely brick his phone too, I guess.